Dibrugarh: In a shocking incident, a five-month pregnant teacher in Assam's Dibrugarh district was allegedly mobbed by a group of pupils, who tried to attack her after she reported a student's poor academic performance to his family members. The incident took place at Domardalang Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located in the Moran sub-division of the district. Narrating her ordeal, victim Anju Rani said the issue started with when he spoke about a student's results with his parents.

"I had meetings with 50 parents. During this, the parents of a Class X student said the boy's marks were not satisfactory while adding that he informed them the contrary. I told them to have a talk with him" she stated. "Later that day, the boy arrived, leading a mob of students. He demanded to know why I had informed his parents about the (academic) situation and proceeded to cause physical harm, but a fellow teacher dragged me out of there.

"After a short while, as we were travelling back, yet another group of students attempted to beat me. One of the students chased me, but I was shielded by a group of girls," she claimed. Meanwhile, Ritesh Kumar, Vice-Principal of the school, alleged that he, too, faced a similar attack later on. "I somehow left the campus. The institution was in a chaotic state after the incident. I took the teacher and a school employee at 11 pm to the police station and informed DC Dibrugarh and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's Regional Office in Shillong. Police arrived at the school and brought the situation under control" he said.

Kumar informed that the teacher was physically unhurt at the moment. "I am worried about the situation and would like to appeal to competent authorities as well as the Assam Chief Minister to intervene in this matter," the VP also stated, informing that a Disciplinary Committee has been formed, and it will take action on those students, who were responsible for the incident.