Guwahati (Assam): The Noonmati police here arrested a woman along with her lover and another accomplice for allegedly killing and chopping her husband and mother-in-law into pieces and keeping them in refrigerator before dumping the same at Dauki in neighbouring Meghalaya. On Sunday, the police also recovered some body parts of the two victims of murder which actually took place seventh months back and surfaced belatedly.

The deceased were identified as Amarjyothi Dey and his mother Shankari Dey. Their bodies were wrapped in polythene bags and then dumped in a 50 to 60 ft deep ditch in a hilly road. While it was the boyfriend who perpetrated the heinous crime in Shraddha murder in Delhi, here the wife turned out be the chopper.

According to the police, Amarjyothi, a resident of Narengi near SBI Branch in Guwahati, married Vandana Kalita a few years ago. Seven months ago, Vandana lodged a complaint at the Noonmati police station that her husband Amarjyothi and mother-in-law Shankari went missing. Police have registered a case of missing persons based on Vandana's complaint.

While the investigation of missing case was underway, Vandana filed another complaint alleging that Amarjyothi's maternal uncle had embezzled funds from five accounts of her mother-in-law. Police investigated the withdrawal and found that Vandana herself had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from one of the accounts using an ATM card. Then the police became suspicious and arrested Vandana a few days back this month.

During questioning, the accused Vandana had confessed to her involvement in the disappearance of her husband and mother-in-law. The police said after the marriage, Vandana had a good relationship with her husband until she started an affair with one Dhanjit Deka. It led to conflict between Amarjyothi and Vandana.

Amarjyothi's mother Shankari Dey owned five buildings in Chandmari area of Guwahati city. The mother lived alone in one of the buildings. The rent of the other four buildings was collected by Amarjyothi's maternal uncle. Vandana was not satisfied with this and had differences with husband. This was one of the reasons that Amarjyothi prepared to divorce Vandana.

During police interrogation, Vandana confessed to killing her mother-in-law first with the help of a youth named Arup Das. She kept the body parts in refrigerator for three days. Later, Vandana brutally strangled her husband Amarjyothi to death at her residence in Narengi with the help of her boyfriend Dhanjit Deka.

They also cut Amarjyoti Dey's body into pieces and put them in polythene bags. The bodies of the mother and son were then loaded into Dhanjit Deka's car and dumped the pieces in a deep roadside ditch at Dauki in Meghalaya. Based on this, the police arrested Dhanjit Deka from Tinsukia and Arup Das from Khanapara on Saturday.

Following this, a team of Noonmati police arrived in Dauki in Meghalaya with the three killers in the early morning of Sunday. The police recovered several parts of the bodies from the deep ditch and suspect a large gang was involved in the murder. Police also claimed that the murder was caused by divorce and property.