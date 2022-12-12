New Delhi: As Nagaland goes to poll early next year, demand for a separate State comprising six remote districts of the state, which inhabit seven influential Naga tribes, has resurfaced again. The seven Naga tribes inhabiting six districts have now geared up for a final showdown to achieve their demand for a separate state, which the BJP had promised 10 years ago.

"Union Home Minister highlighted a clear road map for an amicable, legislative and sustainable solution for Eastern Nagaland," told Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) secretary Manwang to ETV Bharat. The ENPO, which has been spearheading the movement for a separate state, called on Home Minister Amit Shah last week in Delhi and put forward their demand.

Shah is also likely to visit Nagaland early next month to have a consultation with the people of Eastern Nagaland and the State government. The seven Naga tribes, who are demanding a separate state inhabit in Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Shamator and Noklak districts.

Nagaland has 16 administrative districts inhabited by 17 major tribes, along with other sub-tribes. Each tribe is distinct in character from others in terms of customs, language and dress among others. The ENPO first placed the demand for the creation of Frontier Nagaland as a separate State before the Central government in 2010.

The demand for a separate state gained momentum following allegations that the six districts remained neglected as the development funds are cornered by other districts. Significantly, the then BJP national president Nitin Gadkari had assured the tribes in 2012 that if BJP would come to power at the Centre, their demand would be fulfilled.

Ever since BJP came to power in 2014, the ENPO has been reminding the party of its promise made in 2010. The first round of talks with the Centre over the issue was held in 2015. The last such talk was held in December 2021. "If the Central government does not fulfil our demand or give any concrete assurance to us, we will boycott the forthcoming Assembly elections," said Manwang.

He said that the six districts are home to about 48 per cent of the state's population and elect 20, which is one-third of the State's 60 MLAs. Significantly, the development took place at a time when the Central government is at the final stage of negotiation with the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCM-IM) to end the decades-long insurgency issue. A senior official in the Home Ministry told this correspondent that the government is taking both issues very seriously "as both of them have its connection for an everlasting peace in the region."