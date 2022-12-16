Agartala: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura on Sunday, the Tripura police beefed up security and alerted BSF across the state. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, West District Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath said police and other forces will be deployed across the state to maintain the law and order.

“PM Modi will reach Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala by road. Sufficient forces would be deployed to avert any kind of untoward incident. Not only in the West District, but also across the state we have beefed up the security. We have also alerted BSF and other security agencies. Every day joint patrolling of BSF and Police is taking place along the Indo-Bangladesh international border," said Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath

The CCTV cameras were installed in the Vivekananda Maidan and with adequate security arrangements,” said the Police Superintendent. Debnath also informed that in Agartala city, too, police and other security forces are conducting flag marches on a regular basis and carrying out search operations in different areas of the state. West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan said the Prime Minister will arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at 2.25 pm and will reach Vivekananda Maidan by 2.45 pm and will continue the programme till 3.45 pm.

He also informed that the Prime Minister will launch seven projects. “Special trains and buses were arranged for government beneficiaries. We are taking all the necessary steps to make the programme a grand success. We are expecting around 72,000 government beneficiaries will be present during the event. He will depart from the state at around 5.15 pm,” the DM said. Bardhan informed that after launching the projects, PM Modi will also chair a meeting at the State Guest House. It may be noted that PM Modi will arrive at Agartala from Meghalaya after attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Northeast Council.