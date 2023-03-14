New Delhi : The Nagaland State Election Commission (NSEC) informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has notified the State's municipal elections and that these polls will be held on 16th May this year. After the NSEC made its submission, the apex court said that the election schedule should not be disturbed and directed the SEC and the State government to ensure free and fair elections.

"Individuals in breach of orders of the same would be in breach of orders of this court. Listed for directions on 18th May only to see that the issue comes to an end," ordered the court. The bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Arvind Kumar was hearing the petition challenging the Nagaland Assembly's resolution dated 22nd September 2021.

The Assembly resolution had exempted the operation of Part IXA of the Constitution which mandates 33% reservation for women in municipalities and town councils in the state. With the civic body elections due in two months, the apex court heard the case and ordered for ensuring a transparent election.

During the hearing of the case today, Justice Kishan Kaul also referred to the recently held Nagaland assembly elections where women contestants had also won. He said that only 4 contestants fought and there was a 50% success rate. Justice Kaul further said that he continued to watch just because he wanted to see how it was evolving. He said that more women contestants should come up to fight in elections, and society should evolve.