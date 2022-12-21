Guwahati (Assam): An adult Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted swimming through the Brahmaputra near the famous Umananda Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday, triggering panic among devotees. The tiger was found roaming around the temple premises and then lay between two rocks nearby.

People first saw the big cat swimming across the river. The sight of the giant tiger crossing the river was enough to send panic waves among the people. The police and the administration swung into action and closed the temple and devotees as well as the priests were sent to safer locations and the movement of ferries was also suspended.

Teams soon launched an operation to tranquilize the big cat and take it to a safer habitat. The exercise by the forest department took over ten hours. After a prolonged effort, the forest officials were able to tranquilize the giant tiger and it was taken to the Assam State Zoo.

Forest officials said, "The tiger is suspected to have strayed from Orang National Park in Darrang district, about 150 km away, and was probably swept away by the strong current of the Brahmaputra while drinking water from it. The veterinarians will examine the tiger thoroughly and it will probably be released in the wild after ensuring that it is healthy."