Agartala: The Tripura AIDS Control Society on Tuesday sounded alert after claiming to have discovered an increase in the usage of injectable drugs in areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation. Speaking to reporters, Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma, state surveillance officer and in-charge project director of Tripura State AIDS Control Society, said the situation was alarming.

"We are holding a sensitization program with all the Councillors of Agartala Municipal Corporation regarding HIV, AIDS and against the usage of Injectable drugs. We will hold the discussions on the basis of AMC wards and will review the situation in the respective areas," he said.

Debbarma noted that in more than 50 percent of the total 59 AMC wards, people are using injectable drugs, and most users were between the ages of 16 and 24 years. He said that in Agartala, around more than 500 people were identified using injectable drugs, while more than 400 people are HIV positive. Debbarma said around 300 HIV-positive cases are present in the AMC areas and that in the last three months the number has significantly increased.