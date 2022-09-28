Tezpur (Assam): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the country’s easternmost Army formation at Dinjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday and reviewed its operational readiness, a Defence communique said.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Commander of Eastern Command Lieutenant General R P Kalita along with other senior officers, it said.

The defence minister was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control, capability development, and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, general officer commanding of 3 Corps, and other senior officers.

Singh’s visit takes place at a time when China is upgrading its infrastructure along the border. China refuses to accept India's sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh and calls it South Tibet.

During the visit the defense minister was also briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the border, the communique said.

The defense minister commended the stellar work and the yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of the Army’s Spear Corps under challenging conditions, it added.

Singh will visit forward posts on Thursday for first-hand input on operational preparedness and interact with the troops there. He will interact with members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu. The expedition is an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Army since 2021 as part of its outreach and continued efforts toward supporting the locals and developing tourism.