Agartala: At least five shops, two godowns and two houses were gutted in a major fire in Tripura's Khowai district on Tuesday. The losses are estimated to be in crores, an official said.

The fire broke out at around 10 am in Hatkata market under the Khowai police station area of the district. According to an eyewitness, the fire first started at Bappa Deb's Xerox shop, engulfing shops, godowns, and houses. Fire services were immediately informed after which a fire engine rushed to the spot, however, they failed to douse the fire as it had already spread over by the time they arrived.

Later, another fire engine rushed to the spot. The fire was finally brought under control with the joint efforts of the officials and local residents. The official said property worth crores of rupees had turned into ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.