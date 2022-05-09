Agartala: A month after three militants escaped from Kanchanapur sub-jail in Tripura, an undertrial prisoner escaped from the state's Gandacherra sub-jail on Sunday. The prisoner was identified as 20-year-old Shubhajoy from Tripura, who had allegedly escaped from the ventilation vent above the main entrance of the jail.

According to sources, soon after the incident came to light, cops and jail authorities alerted all police stations. The source said that the prisoner escaped from the ventilator which was set up above the main entrance of the sub-jail. According to officials, Shubajoy was sent to jail by Gandacherra Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court on the same day he escaped. He was arrested in a theft case on Saturday.