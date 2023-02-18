Guwahati: The prime accused in the dairy distributor Ranjit Bora's murder case was killed in a police encounter in Assam's Guwahati on Friday. The accused, identified as Shah Alam Talukdar had escaped with handcuffs from police custody on Thursday night in Guwahati. The accused was nabbed from the Sonapur area on Friday night but attempted to flee from custody again.

The body of the deceased Shah Alam has been kept at the morgue at Guwahati Medical College. The Assam Police has not given any official statement about this incident yet. According to sources, two bullets were found in the deceased body. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. The exact will be revealed after the post-mortem.

On 21 November 2022 Ranjit Bora, a dairy distributor by profession, was shot dead by miscreants. He was on his way to deposit Rs 3 lakhs in a bank. The miscreants looted the money from Bora and fled from the spot. Bora was a West Assam Milk Producer's Co-operative Union Ltd's distributor.

In this case, the Assam police arrested Shah Alam a month back. Alam tried to kill himself on February 10, in the bathroom at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati. He tried to slit his wrist with the sharp edges of a mug. According to police, during the investigation, it was revealed that Shah Alam was running a private school and was involved in criminal activities as well.