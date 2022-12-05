Hyderabad: The prime accused of a ragging incident at Dibrugarh University in Assam's Guwahati last month in which a student was grievously injured after jumping off the 2nd floor of a hostel, on Monday surrendered before the police after being on the run for over a week, police said. The accused has been identified as Rahul Chettry.

Sources said that Chettry surrendered at Lekhapani police station in the Tinsukia district in the early hours of Monday. He was immediately shifted to Dibrugarh Sadar police station where a case was registered against him. Chettry is being produced before a Magistrate on Monday. He was the prime accused in the November 24 alleged ragging incident.

Anand Sarma, a student in the first semester, was injured severely as he jumped from the second floor of the PNGB hostel of Dibrugarh University. Anand, a commerce student, and two other students were allegedly beaten up by their seniors two days ago following which the victim ran and jumped off the building. According to Sarita, the victim's mother, students involved in ragging had tortured Anand and attempted to kill him.

He was being ragged for the past four months, she alleged. The Dibrugarh police registered a case after a complaint by the family of Anand Sharma and arrested seven students in this connection. The victim has been operated on for a vertebral fracture. Four students have been rusticated from the university after the incident. The university administration has ordered an inquiry against 18 students allegedly involved in the incident.