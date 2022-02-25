Guwahati (Assam): President Ram Nath Kovid arrived in Assam's capital Guwahati on a two-day visit on Friday. The president was received by governor Prof Jagdeesh Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

From the airport, the President headed straight to the Kamakhta Temple atop Nilachal Hills in the city from where he will head to Raj Bhavan.

Later in the evening, the President will lay the foundation stone for the re-development of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan’s memorial to mark the general's 400th birth anniversary.

Kovind is also scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University. He will also visit Kaziranga national park on Saturday evening and will leave for Delhi on Sunday.