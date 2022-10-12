Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya have received the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at MBB Airport in Agartala today. A guard of honor was given to the president later on behalf of the Tripura Police at the terminal of MBB Airport.

While the opposition in Tripura remained absent from both the events of President Droupadi Murmu in Agartala as part of their plan. In a press release, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, "on the occasion of the state visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a program has been organized by the state government with a civic reception. Invitations have also been sent to MLAs and former MPs to attend these two events." The CPI(M) Tripura State Secretariat welcomed the visit of the President but decided to remain absent from both events.

He further said that "there has been no rule of law in the state of Tripura for the past four and a half years. There is an unbridled attack on individuals’ freedom and civil rights. The situation has reached such a stage that the right to offer flowers at the memorials of the party workers who died defending democracy is being taken away".

The press release further reads, “CPI(M) hopes that the Honorable President will go back with real experience after witnessing the suffocating situation in the state for the last four and a half years and she will be able to establish the rights of the citizens".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dr. Saha wrote on Facebook, “It is my great pleasure to welcome the Honorable President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala. I think her two-day visit to the state will be a milestone for the people of Tripura”.

The president arrived at 11:15 am then she left for the inauguration of Tripura State Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone of Law University in Narsingarh at 2 pm.

Then at 3.30 pm, she left for Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan where the president inaugurate seven projects virtually including the inauguration of MLA hostel, the upgradation of Hmunpui to Damcherra road, the improvement road of Jatanbari to Mandirghat via Tirthamukh, Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre, Multi Storied building, infrastructure development of six higher secondary schools, nine 100 seated boy/girls hostel, IIIT-Agartala, and Nischintapur Transhipment Yard.