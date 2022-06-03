Lakhimpur: Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital in Assam is in controversy again. The controversy has already erupted over several untoward incidents in the newly inaugurated medical college. This time there was a tense situation over the death of a pregnant woman.

It is alleged that Prane Patgiri of Gahpur in Sonitpur district admitted his wife Kanya Patgiri for delivery at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of May 31. The family members have already accused the doctor of neglecting the treatment of the pregnant woman from the beginning.

"My wife was admitted to the hospital on May 31 at around 6:30 pm. But the doctor has been neglecting the treatment from the very beginning. And finally, on June 2, my wife was taken to the surgery room for cesarean delivery. In the meantime, power services were suddenly disrupted in the surgical room. The doctor then delayed the undergoing surgery as there was no fuel in the generator. As a result, my wife died," said Prane Patgiri, husband of the deceased, in his police complaint.

The victim's family has already filed a complaint about the incident at the Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station. On the other hand, local organizations have also demanded a proper inquiry into the incident. The district deputy commissioner has also reportedly ordered an inquiry into the incident.