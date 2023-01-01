Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that population should not be the only basis of the delimitation of a constituency. However, he added, one needs to go by legislative means. "There should be other criteria also. But in this exercise, we have to go by the law made by the Parliament," Sarma said.

The Assam government on Saturday decided to merge four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages, a day before the Election Commission's freeze on redrawing administrative units comes into effect. Announcing this at a press conference after a meeting of the state cabinet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decisions have been taken with a heavy heart keeping in mind the interests of Assam, its society and administrative exigencies.

He added it was only "temporary" and did not disclose the reason behind the decision. While Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Bajali will be merged with Barpeta and Tamulpur will be merged with Baksa, he said. The decisions had to be taken at the cabinet meeting on Saturday as the Election Commission has imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023 as the poll panel will undertake the delimitation exercise in the state.

The administrative jurisdiction of some villages and a few towns have also been changed at the state cabinet meeting. The merged districts were mostly created in the recent past and Sarma said he wanted to apologise to the people of these districts but hoped that they would understand the importance of the decisions. The chief minister said a team of state ministers will visit these districts and interact with leading organisations and citizens to explain the reasons behind the decisions which can't be disclosed publicly.