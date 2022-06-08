Diphu(Assam): The voting process of the general election polls of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council commenced today at 7 am. 162 candidates contested in a total of 26 council constituencies this time. A total of 808 polling stations were set up in three election districts of Karbi Anglong. The total number of voters to cast their votes in this election is 7,03,985. Out of these, 3,55,830 are male voters and 3,48,150 are female voters. The number of third-gender voters is 5.

The KAAC has 26 constituencies covering both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The constituencies are divided into three election districts namely Hamren, Bokajan, and Diphu. Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council CHIEF Executive Member Tuliram Ranghang is contesting from the Bithung Renthama constituency.