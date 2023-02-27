Golaghat (Assam): A policeman was booked and produced in the court on Monday for allegedly molesting a female cop at Dergaon in Assam Police Training Centre in the Golaghat district. The victim alleged that she fell ill on February 22 and was taken to the hospital where another female cop accompanied her. While the victim's accomplice went to bring hot water, Babul Bora 9th Battalion of Assam police, who was on security, tried to molest the victim.

The victim said that Bora locked the room where the victim's accomplice went to bring hot water and tried to molest her. When she protested and started to plead for help, the accused fled the spot. The victim later informed the top official about the incident, but she alleged that the officer was not concerned.

The officials alerted when the victim on Sunday fell ill because of weakness and detained the accused policeman. A case was registered against the accused under section 376/201/506 of IPC on case no 43/23. However, the police have not released an official statement to the media.

Earlier, a case was registered against Assistant Commissioner of Police of Aurangabad Vishal Dhume after he was accused of molesting a woman, the wife of his acquaintance when he was travelling in a car with them. The incident occurred after Dhume met the duo in a hotel where he had gone to drink and subsequently took a ride in their car while on his way back home. In the car, the victim and her husband were sitting in front while Dhume sat in the back, the complaint noted, adding that the latter touched the woman from the back, following which she resisted his advancements.