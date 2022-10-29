Kaziranga (Assam): Seven German nationals were detained by police on Friday who had allegedly delivered sermons at a religious program, violating tourist visa norms. They were restrained in Kaziranga National Park of Assam. The district administration and police have taken appropriate measures to deport them.

According to police, the German nationals reached Kaziranga National Park on October 26 and then they left for Karbi Anglong district and participated in missionary activities that are not allowed under tourist visas. GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam said that police found that they took part in religious activities, and participated in religious gatherings, preaching activities, etc.

"This is a violation of tourist visa conditions. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs for violation of tourist visa norms, we have fined 500 US dollars per person. We have contacted the competent authority to deport them, from here to Delhi and then their respective country," GP Singh said.

Notably, the Assam police detained 27 foreign nationals in the month of October for preaching in some parts of the state. Among the detained foreign nationals, 17 were from Bangladesh, three were from Sweden, and now, seven were from Germany. All have been sent back to their native countries through proper channels.