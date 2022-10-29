Agartala: The Tripura police arrested 95 property offenders and booked 54 drug peddlers in the last three months. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said, “Due to sincere efforts made by the Tripura police, property offences have drastically come down.”

Efforts of police to identify the miscreants and arrest the involved offenders, especially in property offences are continuing, he added. On the anti-narcotics drive, a total of 38 cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and a total of 54 persons have been arrested, AIGP said.

He said a special anti-narcotics drive by the Tripura police is continuing all over the State and during this drive conducted this month, police seized 2,245 kgs of ganja, 256 gms of heroin, 1,911 bottles of contraband cough syrup and 2,464 numbers of Yaba tablets. This special drive will continue and shall be intensified in the coming days to ensure a drug-free society, he said.