Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday gave a stern warning to the opposition CPIM for creating a disturbance and breaking the peace of the state in the name of party activity. The statement of the Chief Minister came two days after a violent clash that took place between CPIM and BJP at Charilam Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district, killing one CPIM worker and injuring more than 15 persons.

"Our government is a government of development and the previous government was a government of terror. Our government wants peace and tranquillity and we don't endorse violence. Two days ago, there was violence at Charilam where one opposition political party tried to disturb the law and order and tried to break the peace of the state. Later, they held this government responsible for the incident," said the CM.

Also read: Without developing connectivity, development of tourism not possible: Tripura CM

He said, "I am warning them that our government will not tolerate such things in the name of party work. Without peace and tranquillity, development is not possible." The CM further said, "Wherever I visit, I only witness the development done by my government," further claiming that people also agree with his view about the massive development.

"Our government is working to make people self-reliant. Our good governance program is extended till December 25 to provide all the schemes of government to the people. Recently, I visited Guwahati where I met Union minister Nitin Gadkari who has sanctioned funds to construct seven national highways in the state and four ropeways," he added.