Guwahati: The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was disrupted on Friday following protests against a Maharashtra MLA's alleged comments about dog meat consumption by Assam people. Governor Gulap Chand Kataria had to cut short his speech in 17 minutes after Opposition MLAs stood up shouting slogans and protesting against the government for inaction. Later, the Opposition members staged a walkout.

The first day of the budget session began at 9 am with the Governor's address. While Kataria was speaking on the development works of Assam, the Opposition MLAs started shouting slogans asking what action the Assam government has taken against the Maharashtra MLA. It may be mentioned here that Bachchu Kada had told the Maharashtra Assembly that people in Assam eat dog meat and so stray dogs should be sent to the state to check the increasing population of dogs in Maharashtra.

The 'dog meat' issue was raised by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purakayastha and later on, independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and other Opposition legislators joined in the protest. The Opposition members complained that the Governor did not mention the issue in his speech. They also demanded as to what action the government had taken in this connection. While the Governor was speaking about the country's economy which is expected to grow by 10 per cent in the next five years, the commotion continued to rock the House. Finally, he had to cut short his speech.

Kataria, who addressed the Assam Assembly for the first time, deliberated on the preparations of the Assam government to register in the Guinness World Records for the 'largest Bihu dance on a single venue'. The event will be organised at Sarusajai Athletics Stadium on April 14 and have 11,000 participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to attend it. Next year onwards, the government will hold a seven-day Bihu celebration.

Three bills were introduced on the first day of the session. The Finance Minister will present the Budget for 2023-24 on March 16. Prior to which, the debate on the Governor's speech will be held on March 13 and 14. The budget session will end on April 5.