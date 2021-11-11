Karimganj: At least nine persons including women and young girls died in a tragic road accident in the Karimganj district in Assam on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Baithakhal area of the district.

A police officer of Karimganj district said the accident occurred after a head-on-collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw.

“The incident took place on National Highway 8 in the Baithakhal area. We have received information that at least nine people were killed in the incident. One body has reached the Karimganj civil hospital,” the police official said.

Police said that the deceased were yet to be identified.