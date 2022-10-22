Agartala (Tripura): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run two special trains in Tripura during the festive season. These two trains will run between Agartala -Dharmanagar, and Agartala-Sabroom to clear the extra rush of passengers during Diwali at Tripureswari temple in Udaipur of Gomati district.

According to NFR, both trains consisting of seven coaches, six general, and one luggage cum guard van will run from October 23 to 26 in both directions. Special Train No. 07685 (Agartala - Sabroom), will depart from Agartala at 14:15 hours to reach Sabroom at 16:35 hours. Special Train No. 07686 (Sabroom - Agartala), will depart from Sabroom at 17:00 hours to reach Agartala at 19:35 hours.

Special Train No 07687 (Agartala - Dharmanagar) will depart from Agartala at 05:20 hours to reach Dharmanagar at 08:45 hours. Special Train No 07688 (Dharmanagar - Agartala) will depart from Dharmanagar railway station at 10:35 hours to reach Agartala at 2.00 hours.