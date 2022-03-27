Agartala (Tripura): In a bid to boost the transportation of goods from Tripura through the railway, the officials of the Northeastern Railway and the State government held a meeting to discuss cheaper transportation solutions for the produce of Tripura. According to officials of NFR, senior officials from the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway organised meetings with the State government officials of the Gomati district and West Tripura district of Tripura on March 24 to discuss cheaper transportation solutions for the produce of Tripura.

“The meeting with the officials of the Gomati district was held at the district headquarters, Udaipur. In the meeting, 14 people participated, including ADM (G), Gomati District Pankaj Chakraborty, officials from Rubber Board, Forest Department, Fisheries Department, the Horticulture department and merchants. Area Manager, Badarpur of NF Railway gave a presentation on various schemes of freight and parcel business that are being offered by Indian Railways for the benefit of various stakeholders. During the post-presentation discussion, KH Nassar, Deputy Rubber Production Commissioner (I/C), Rubber Board, Udaipur informed that in Gomati District of Tripura produced 15,645 metric tonnes of rubber last year and as per demand some portion is being transported by roadways to places like Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Delhi and Goa” the press release stated.

The meeting with the district officials of the West Tripura district was held at Agartala the same day. After the presentation by the NF Railway officials, inputs were given by Arunabha Majumdar, GM, Manimalayar Rubber Pvt. Ltd., wherein he has informed that last year total rubber production in Tripura was 90714 MT and is likely to cross 1 lakh MT this year.

Gopal Malla, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Government of Tripura informed that Tripura has the potential of transporting 10 metric tonnes of pineapple per week. And such items can be transported through refrigerated containers because of their lesser shelf life. “NF Railway officials informed about various activities and facilities that are being made available for the improvement of the local economy by providing a cheaper mode of transportation through railways. The NF Railway informed all present at the meeting that farmers can transport their agricultural produce directly to all parts of the country through Kisan Rail services. Over 50% subsidy is being provided on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail. It was also informed that railways is providing various incentive & subsidy related schemes to make parcel business more customer-friendly”, the press release informed.