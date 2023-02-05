Guwahati (Assam): For the first time, the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) has organised a grand half marathon here. Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, who flagged off the marathon Sunday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in the nationwide 'Fit India' programme as a health movement in the country. Such half-marathons should be organised in every state, he said.

"We had around 7,000 participants from across the country," said Nisith Pramanik, speaking on the occasion. The first Northeast Half Marathon was organized in Guwahati by the NF Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) in a bid to empower sports activities in the Northeast. MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik stressed the need for promoting sports and games among the young generation.

Several dignitaries, senior officials, staff and others were present at the flagging off of the half marathon. The sports and games activities are being given a big boost under the various initiatives of the Central Government. During his launch address of the Fit India Campaign, the Prime Minister had reiterated how fitness would build a holistic personality among individuals.

Also Read: PM Modi launches 'Fit India Campaign', says fitness builds personality

Modi had emphasised that the overall physical fitness would boost self control and confidence of a person and it would go on to enhance their strength and power. Different States and regions have been organising marathons and special events so as to kindle greater health and fitness awareness among the people.