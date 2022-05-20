Nagaon (Assam): Flood situation in Assam's Nagaon is still grim as more than 3.31 lakh people in the district are reeling under the fury of floods. According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Kampur revenue circle of the district has been badly affected by the current wave of the flood as nearly 2.37 lakh people were affected and around 80000 people were affected in the Raha revenue circle of the district.

A total of 184 villages under three revenue circles of the district are currently underwater and rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and local administration are engaged in operations to rescue the flood-affected people. The ASDMA report stated that the floodwaters damaged many roads, culverts, several embankments, and bridges in the district.

On May 19, floodwaters washed away a big portion of the Kampur-Kathiatoli connecting road and submerged Raha-Chaparmukh connecting road. Nearly 12,000 hectares of cropland are currently underwater in the district. The district administration has set up 104 relief camps and distribution centres in the flood-hit areas.

