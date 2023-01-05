Missing since Nov, Assam woman, minor son languishing in Pakistan jail

Nagaon/New Delhi: An Assam woman and her minor son who were missing since November 2022 have been traced to a Pakistani Jail with the woman's mother now seeking her return through a petition in Delhi High Court.

The woman Wahida Begum and her minor son Faayez Khan went missing from Nagaon district of Assam on November 10 after she sold her property worth Rs 1.60 crore following the death of her husband Mohamad Mohsin Khan. After Wahida went missing, her mother Azifa Khatoon filed a missing complaint at the Nagaon police station. However, she allegedly didn't receive any positive response from the police.

On November 30, Azifa received a WhatsApp call. The person on the other end claimed he was a lawyer from Pakistan and that her daughter and grandson were held by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The mother-son duo was, according to the caller, kept in Quetta District Jail.

The caller claimed he had also sent her (Wahida) a legal notice and a copy of the same was sent to the Indian Embassy in Pakistan as well. Following the call, Azifa again informed the police at Nagaon about it who allegedly turned a deaf ear to her plea.

The woman then contacted Delhi-based advocate Santosh Suman and through him, she approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Delhi to bring Waheeda and her son back to India. The advocate approached the Delhi High Court after he allegedly did not get a response from any of the two places. The hearing for the matter has been scheduled for Friday, January 6.