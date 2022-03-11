Guwahati (Assam): Assam police are on the lookout for five youths who had repeatedly gang-raped a minor girl in Assam's capital town Guwahati. The All Women Police station in Guwahati registered a case under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC and launched a manhunt to hunt down the accused.

Although the incident took place on February 19, the victim and her family registered the case only on March 8. They were threatened by the five accused of dire consequences if they informed anyone. The five have been identified as Biki Ali, Faizul Ali, Pinku Ali, Pona Ali, and Raja Ali.

"As per the FIR, the girl was lured by the five to an isolated location on February 19. Then they locked her up in a closed room and raped her. The five accused also video-graphed her while raping and threatened her to make the video viral if she informs anyone," said Officer in Charge of the All Women Police station.

"Later, the five accused took the girl to a hotel and raped her again. As she was threatened, the family registered the case only on March 8," police said adding that search is on to nab the five accused.

