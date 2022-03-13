Dibrugarh (Assam): In a gory incident, villagers lynched a person and burnt him in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday, police said. According to police, the incident took place at the Dhalajan tea estate under Rahmaria police station limits in the district.

According to locals, one mentally unstable Sonit Tanti killed a four-year-old Ujjal Mora when he was playing. Later, he slit his throat. As the news about the child's death spread, some locals caught hold of Tanti and lynched him.

Later, locals burnt him in a fit of rage. The family of the child has lodged a complaint with police against Sonit Tanti at Rahmaria police station in Dibrugarh district. Rahmania police registered a case Under 2022 U/S 302.

