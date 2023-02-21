Shillong (Meghalaya) : With the death of a contesting candidate, the Meghalaya assembly elections will be held in just 59 out of the total 60 constituencies. It became inevitable as Meghalaya former Home Minister and UDP ( United Democratic Party) H D R Lyngdoh passed away. Lyngdoh is a contestant from Sohiong constituency in the present election.

H D R Lyngdoh passed away on Monday after he suddenly collapsed during election campaigning. The UDP candidate suffered from a heart attack and died while receiving treatment at a hospital. As a result of this, the polling in Sohiong had to be adjourned, the officials said. Lyngdoh filed his nomination from Sohiong this time after his electoral loss in the Samlin Malngiang constituency in his previous attempt.

Chief Minister C K Sangma expressed grief over the sudden demise of H D R Lyngdoh and recalled the departed leader's services to the people of Meghalaya State in different capacities. The CM called the death of Lyngdoh a loss to the State. H D R Lyngdoh served as the Home Minister in the Congress government led by Mukul Sangma.

Meghalaya is bound for polling on February 27 and counting will be held on March 2 along with other assembly elections in the North Eastern States. The rival parties are making a strong bid to win in the current elections. The National People's Party (NPP), which is in ruling in Meghalaya, has announced a slew of promises including creation of five lakh jobs if given another chance by the voters.

