Nagaon (Assam): The Assam government has conducted a massive eviction drive at Batadrava in the Nagaon district amid tight security on Monday to clear the illegal encroachments. Over 1,000 security personnel were deployed to conduct the eviction drive peacefully in the area.

The Nagaon district administration is conducting the drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Shantijan Bazaar, Haidubi Pathar, and Sibir Basti where illegal encroachers have occupied more than 985 bighas of land. To clear out the occupied land, the district administration is using several excavators in the eviction drive.

Heavy security arrangments have been made in the area led by senior officials since December 13. More than 80 per cent of the people have vacated their houses and moved before the eviction drive started. Eviction notices were issued to around one thousand alleged encroachers' families in October as per the government information.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said, "Barpeta district accounts for the largest Satra land under encroachment, followed by Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts. Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts have also encroached highly." According to the government information, 7,504 bighas of Satra land are under encroachment across 303 Satras in various parts of the state.