Agartala: Tripura BJP Legislative Party meeting Monday named Dr Manik Saha as its leader thus choosing him as chief minister for a second term. Dr Saha will meet the Governor this evening and stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 8, according to the latest inputs from the northeast state.

Born in 1953, Dr Saha served as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura since 2022 when Biplab Kumar Deb resigned. He represents the Town Bordowali constituency and has also served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2022 to 2022 until he became Chief Minister and the President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura unit.

Before joining the BJP in 2016, Saha was a member of Congress. On 14 May 2022, just a year before assembly polls in the state, Deb resigned from his post following which a hurriedly called legislature party meeting by BJP chose Dr Saha as his successor. He took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on 15 May 2022.

As far as his education is concerned, Dr Saha received his B.D.S. and M.D.S. in "Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery" degrees from Government Dental College, Patna, Bihar and King George's Medical College, Lucknow. He is married to Swapna Saha, with whom he has two daughters. Before he joined mainstream politics, Dr Saha used to teach at Tripura Medical College.

To mention, in the recently held Tripura Assembly election, the BJP returned to power by winning an absolute majority. The saffron party won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 percent. Tipra Motha Party came second, winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.