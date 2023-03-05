Guwahati (Assam) : In a horrific incident, a man was arrested for torturing and breaking the limbs of his own 5-month-old son at Kahilipar in the limits of Guwahati city, Assam. The child was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College. The shocking and heartbreaking incident took place in the Journalists Colony in Kahilipar. The reason for the torture is yet to be known.

The accused father identified as Alkesh Goswami is now in the custody of the Bhagadattapur Police, sources said. According to the information received, the accused has been torturing the child without the knowledge of his wife. The gruesome breaking of limbs took place on Thursday. The child started crying on Thursday night and on Friday too. Due to the child's unusual crying, a woman who lives on the same premises suspected that something is going wrong.

The child was later admitted to the Guwahati Medical College on Friday. The doctors said that both legs and one hand were fractured. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, locals questioned the father of the child. Alkesh Goswami confessed to physically assaulting his child. Local residents then handed over Alkesh Goswami to the Police.

Alkesh Goswami has been residing as a tenant in the Journalists' Colony in Kahilipara. It is yet to be revealed what prompted him to torture his son in this manner, officials said. The investigation into the whole incident is still being carried out.