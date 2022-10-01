Tezpur (Assam): Lt Gen DS Rana, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Army 4 Corps, today flagged off a 2,600 km expedition of 'Tornadoes', which is the Indian Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display Team. The team consisting of 15 riders of Royal Enfield led by Maj Ramya Venkat and Capt A S Grewal started the expedition from Tezpur today to cover various War Memorials in the North Eastern part of India.

The Tornadoes team has been the cynosure of the Indian Army, epitomizing the spirit of adventure, daredevilry, technical skill, and spirit-de-corps. They have been pioneers since their inception in 1967, and have an impressive 32 World Records under their belt, with the count increasing every year. The team is stationed at ASC Centre (South), Bangalore, and comprises 39 riders which include two officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers, and 35 Other Ranks.

The team has set nine world records in Nov 2020 under various categories, such as the longest ride through a tunnel of fire and the highest and fastest pyramids. The team also undertook a winter expedition to the Karakoram Pass covering over 2,500 km in 22 days. On 8 December 2022, the Army Service Corps will be celebrating its 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day.

To commemorate the rich history of the Corps and pay homage to brave soldiers and martyrs who have served the nation, the Tornadoes undertook the 2,600 km Motorcycle Expedition in the North Eastern region of India. The riders will pay homage to martyrs at various War Memorials in the North Eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

The expedition commenced from Tezpur on October 1. It will pass through Tenga Valley, Bomdila, Sela Pass, Tawang, Forward Posts of Tawang, Kalaktang, Guwahati, Shillong, Kombrian, Imphal, Dinjan, and finally culminate at the Gajraj War Memorial, Tezpur on Oct 17, covering a distance of 2,600 Km in 17 days.

For the past fifty-five years, Tornadoes displayed their skills in thousands of shows across the length and breadth of the country. The team also represented India six times at international level events held in Bhutan. The Tornadoes also have the honor of holding 32 World Records certified by various record-holding agencies.