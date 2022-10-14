Agartala: Months after Tripura BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura tendered his resignation, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government received another jolt on Friday after the MLA of the ruling front Dhananjay Tripura resigned from the assembly and announced to join the 'Tipra Motha' party soon.

Dhananjay on Friday appeared in the chamber of Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, accompanied by 'Motha' supremo Pradyot Kishore, and formally tendered his resignation from the MLA post citing personal grounds without giving any details.

According to Tipra Motha sources, former minister of Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet and General Secretary of IPFT, sitting MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia along with three other MLAs are all set to leave IPFT and join Motha.