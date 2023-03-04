Guwahati (Assam): A girl from Assam made a mark for herself at the Parish Fashion Week 2023. Sanjukta Dutta showcased her mesmerizing collection "Chiki-Miki" and draped everyone in the magic of Mulberry silk at the global platform. Top models sashayed down the ramp donning Sanjukta's collection which is a blend of hues from a palette of mid-tones, dark to ombre of pastels on March 3, 2023, at Le Salon des Miroirs, in Paris.

Dutta's collection entitled "Chiki-Miki", which means sparkling and bright was an eclectic mix of indigenous cultures of Assam and contemporary designs. Her collection celebrates the vibrant colours and festive accents of the spring season. The intricate detailing and texture added to each ensemble made the collection even more stunning. Each of Sanjukta Dutta's silk attire was handmade and took at least 25 days to finish. Having an eye for creativity, Dutta knows how to turn a traditional ensemble into a contemporary drape.

Speaking to the media, Dutta said, "God's gifts are far beyond anything we could ever imagine. I and my artisans feel so lucky to be honoured by the universe to get such magnificent chances to see the Assam Handloom making its exceptional put on the global platform. It is uncommon that you find a local style on an international platform."

Also read: Babil Khan makes stunning runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week

"Chiki-Miki" will add that ideal splendid shimmer to the closets of all fashion experts who want to own the beauty of Assamese silk converged with the modern fashionable appeal, Sanjukta added.

Mr. Debashis Chakraborty, First Secretary of the Embassy of India in France who also witnessed the fashion show said, "the work done by Indian fashioner Sanjukta Dutta established a long-term connection with me. Indian fashion for me is about simplicity & opulence and its handwoven fabrics and Sanjukta has portrayed just that through her designs." Dutta made her debut at the New York Fashion Week last year and earned laurels wither her distinctive collection.