Guwahati: An IIT Guwahati student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his hostel room on Monday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Bhavani, a student in his B.Tech final year, a native of Nagpur. Police recovered the student's body from the Dhing hostel block of the IIT.

The district magistrate visited the IIT campus and took stock of the incident in person. Police have launched a probe into the incident. While the police are tightlipped about the incident, IIT Guwahati has not issued any official statement about the student's mysterious death. The body has been moved to a government hospital in the district for a postmortem examination. "The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We will get to know the cause of death after the postmortem," police said.

IIT Guwahati is witnessing the second unnatural death in a month's span. In December, Sameer Kamal, a professor at the institute reportedly died by suicide. His body was found at the official residence. Kamal, who hailed from Delhi, was teaching Mathematics at IIT Guwahati. It maybe recalled in September 2022, a Kerala native also died by suicide. No suicide not was found from either his person or from his belongings.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

