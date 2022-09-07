Kokrajhar (Assam) : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to kickstart on September 7 and said that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan if "they want to start the campaign", while stressing that "India is connected and united." The Chief Minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit of starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India.

"India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Sarma told ANI on Tuesday.

This comes a day ahead of the launch of the nationwide campaign by the Congress party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party's general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' people will be united on issues like inflation, unemployment among other matters of public importance.

"We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you, we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country. Let's unite India together," Priyanka said in a Facebook video.

"Political discussion today isn't focusing on the people of the country, it has taken a different turn altogether. Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this 'yatra' we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man," Priyanka said.

The senior Congress party leader urged people to join the 'yatra,' adding that people should unite to make the country prosperous. "Further information regarding the 'yatra' will be available on the website 'www.bharatjodoyatra.in', the citizens of the country can get in-depth detail about the 'yatra', the timing and the various states it's going to pass through", she added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. According to the program shared by the party, Rahul Gandhi will attend a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur on the morning of September 7, where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

After his visit to the memorial, Gandhi will proceed to Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI)