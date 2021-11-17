Manipur: A video showing the pride and patriotism of the people of Manipur has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared by father of Rifleman Khatnei Konyak, he was seen taking immense pride over his son who had sacrificed his life while facing a militant attack in Manipur recently.

On Saturday, a convoy of the 46th battalion of the Assam Rifles was ambushed by terrorists near the S .Saikhom village in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Konyak, a rifleman of the 46th battalion of Assam Rifles, died in the attack in which eight persons, including the commanding officer, his wife and son, were killed.

Manipur Ambush: "I am proud and happy" says martyr's father

Hailing from the Konyak tribe, the martyr's father said, "I gave two of my sons to the Army to strengthen India. One of them died today but the other one is still serving there. We should send more of our children to the forces... our Konyak people should send more children to the forces...More such things should happen. My son has given his blood for India and I am proud and happy about it."

Manipur based militant outfit People Liberation Army (PLA) is suspected to be behind the attack.