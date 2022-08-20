Agartala: Tripura police recovered a human skeleton from a rubber plantation in Reang Para Kachari ADC village under the Belonia sub-division in South Tripura on Saturday morning. The skeleton was first witnessed by cultivators from the rubber plantation.

Police personnel from Belonia police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The initial assumption of the police is that the skeleton is of a man above 30 years of age. "A pair of jeans, a tracksuit, a pair of shorts and a packet of biscuits were recovered from the side of the skeleton. The skeleton has not been identified yet," the police said.

Meanwhile, forensic team with dog squad rushed to the spot. The police recovered the skeleton and sent it to the hospital morgue. The police are currently investigating the cause of his death.