Majuli: Authorities have suspended the medical superintendent at the Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami District Civil Hospital at Gormurh in Assam where a 14-year-old girl on Wednesday died allegedly due to a lack of oxygen cylinders after suffering a cardiac arrest. Tejaswita Bora (14), a popular singer of Majuli, suffered a massive heart attack just before her performance at a Sankardev Jayanti Festival in Majuli.

She was immediately admitted to nearby Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami District Civil Hospital at Gormurh where no oxygen cylinders were available. She could not be taken to Jorhat or Lakhimpur due to lack of transport. Tejaswita breathed her last on Wednesday evening after remaining unattended for two long hours in the hospital.

Also read: National table tennis player Raj Patel dies of heart attack during Satara Hill Half Marathon

The Assam Health department has suspended the Superintendent of Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami District Civil Hospital Dr Amulya Goswami and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Majuli Assembly constituency was represented twice by Sarbananda Sonowal, who after being elected for the first time in 2016, became the Chief Minister of the state. The present Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced various development schemes, including providing modern facilities to Majuli hospitals, while campaigning for party candidate Bhuban Gam in the bypoll held in March this year following the resignation of Sarbananda Sonowal.