New Delhi: Ahead of a peace agreement that is likely to be signed with proscribed organization Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Deka on Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam House in New Delhi.

The meeting, which took place for about an hour, revolved around the said agreement with KLO. The development in this regard emerged after the organization's self-styled commander-in-chief, Jeevan Singha, alongside a few other cadres surrendered before the Assam Rifles along the India-Myanmar border on Tuesday. The meeting assumes significance considering Sarma's initiative behind starting the peace dialogue with KLO.

Notably, last year Singha had thanked the Assam CM for the same. Singha also appealed to Sarma to take forward the talk process to align the five mediators appointed by the outfit for this purpose. The KLO was formed in the year 1995 in Alipurduar region of North Bengal for their demand for a separate Kamtapur State. Intelligence sources said that KLO chief Singha and a few other members were already flown to Delhi to sign the agreement later this week.

"Providing a separate Kamtapur state may not be possible at this point. However, the agreement will be signed to take ahead the peace process," an official privy to the development told ETV Bharat. The 'Kamtapur State' as demanded by KLO comprises areas of North Bengal and parts of the districts in Lower Assam. Singha has had several cases, including those under the UAPA act, registered against him in West Bengal, due to which the Bengal government's involvement in the talk process can also prove to be critical in the coming days.