Guwahati : Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s sudden decision to change alliances resulting in the government change in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 10 in Guwahati, took a swipe at the Bihar CM and called him a 'Margdarshak' for the people who want to change the parties in every 6 months.

“How can you guarantee that (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar will not leave this coalition after 6 to 8 months? He's unpredictable. We've also changed political party but we've not changed like him. He is 'Margdarshak' for everybody who wants to change party every 6 months,” the CM said. (ANI)