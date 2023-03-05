New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter official residence here to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also attended the meeting in which cabinet structure and government formation were discussed. Apart from Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior BJP leaders were also present in the meeting.

"The meeting centered around the government formation in Tripura. A section wants former Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to retain the top post whereas former Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik's name is also cropping up," sources said. In the recently concluded elections in three northeast states, the BJP returned to power in Tripura and retained power in Nagaland with alliance partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Meghalaya, they have tied up with Conrad Sangma's National People's Party.

On Saturday, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and the party's national president JP Nadda will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will take place on March 8.

"The swearing-in ceremony of our cabinet will be held on 8th March. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & party's national president JP Nadda will be present there. People from all over the country will come and play Holi together in Tripura," said Bhattacharjee. The BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of roughly 39 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. Tipra Motha Party came second with 13 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received 11 seats, while the Congress won three. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was successful in gaining one seat.

