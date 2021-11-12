Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that Narikel Kunj and Dumbur Lake are being developed as state-of-the-art tourist centres to boost economy as well as for the socio-economic development of the people in the adjacent areas. A cluster plan is being implemented to ensure the livelihood of about 3,500 people in the next three years, the CM added.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister inaugurated a helipad in Duumbur Lake, which is a famous tourist spot situated in the Amarpur sub-division of Tripura’s Gomati District, around 120 km from Agartala.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Deb said that tourism has an important role to play in improving socio-economic standards and the state government is working towards that goal on a priority basis. Cluster plans have been adopted to develop Dumbur as a tourist centre with state-of-the-art services and facilities.

"If all these programmes are implemented, employment opportunities will be created for about three and a half thousand people in this area. Work is underway to build 23 log huts by January 2022," he said.

The chief minister hoped that the launch of helicopter service in Dumbur would further attract tourists to this destination. He further said that discussions have been held with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation for the construction of helipads at about eight more tourist centres in the state. The construction of eight helipads will cost around Rs64 crore, if the green signal is given from the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Tourism Pranajit Singha Roy said that a number of plans are being formulated to make this tourist destination one of the entertainment hubs for tourists.

The state government has taken special initiatives to develop, promote and expand the tourist centres of the state. "To restore the old glory of the place known as Narikel Kunj, 400 high-quality coconut saplings have already been planted," the tourism minister said.