New Delhi: On the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a creative doodle. Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.

In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind. The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011.

Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

