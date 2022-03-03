Gauhati (Assam): The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of a local court against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha poll in the state in 2019. The court had earlier this week issued a bailable arrest warrant against him. The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the State Election department of Assam to make their stand clear over the issue within four weeks' time.

Devajit Lon Saikia, Counsel of Sarma, told ETV Bharat that Sarma had approached the High Court seeking a 'criminal revision of orders passed' after the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup summoned him for an appearance on February 25 this year.

"The High court heard our petition on Wednesday and stayed the order passed by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup. The court has also issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the State Election department Assam and asked them to respond within four weeks' time," Saikia said.

The State Election Department had filed the case against Sarma in 2019 alleging that he had violated the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

As neither Sarma nor his counsel appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on February 25, the CJM court issued a bailable warrant against him. The CJM court, however, later, recalled its arrest warrant after Sarma's counsel informed the court that he did not get time to appear before the court due to his preoccupation with the visit of the President of India to the state. The CJM court further fixed the appearance on March 21.

However, on February 28, Sarma approached the Gauhati High Court seeking 'criminal revisions of the orders' passed by the CJM court.

It may be mentioned that the State Election Department had filed a case against Sarma on May 14, 2019, based on a complaint by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). The APCC in the complaint alleged that Sarma, who was the health minister then, had violated the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct by giving a live interview to a news channel within 48 hours after the first phase of the elections.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup had also accused Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who is the chairman cum managing director of the Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, of airing the live interview of Sarma.

READ: Congress sends legal notice to Assam CM for his 'shameful' remarks on Rahul Gandhi