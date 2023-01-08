Gauhati: The Gauhati High Court on Sunday directed the Bharalumukh Police Station to register cases against nine police personnel of that particular police station. Gauhati High Court ordered to register a case against ASP Panjit Duwarah, SI Pritam Saikia, Kankan Mahanta, Afzal Hussain, ASI Chanda KR Mudoi, constable Rajendra Yadav, Jadumoni Nath, Rubul Nath and home guard Babul Ali.

It may be recalled that in 2018, one of the accused, Manoj Upadhyay, faced police torture at the police station. According to sources, Manoj Upadhyay was physically assaulted for three consecutive days by nine police personnel at Bharlumukh Police Station in Gauhati. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged at Bharlumukh police station.

Also read: Haryana court to announce quantum of punishment for 'Jalebi Baba' on Monday

Notably, Manoj Upadhyay had given details of the atrocities committed on him by the police at the Barlumukh Police Station in writing to the Director General of Police and DCP in the form of a complaint, but no action was taken by the top police panel on his complaint. Then he approached the court. After hearing the petition for the past four years, the Gauhati High Court gave the verdict on Saturday and ordered to register a case against nine police personnel and directed the Bharlumukh Police Station to investigate.