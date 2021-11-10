New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday extended his support for the much controversial Kaziranga elevated highway project in Assam. Gadkari reiterated his support for the much-hyped project after Assam Chief Minister met him in New Delhi.

"...Discussed Kaziranga elevated highway project and its significance for preserving wildlife. The minister assured his support for the project," informed Sarma after his meeting.

Gadkari's support to the 35 km flyover on National Highways 37 assumes significance following the fact that the project costing Rs 2,625 crore is presently on halt following protests from the local villagers at Kaziranga.

The protestors said that the flyover once constructed will have a severe impact on their lives and livelihood. On the other hand, the government opined that the flyover is necessary in order to prevent animal deaths during floods. The government believes that the flyover will also promote tourism.

It may be mentioned here that State government has already organised several public hearing camps to douze the fear from villagers. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed various developmental projects concerning Assam.

Sarma during the day also met Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh, Coal and Mines minister Prahlad Joshi and discussed various issues related to the rural development and mining issue in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that on Tueaday, Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Health and Chemical Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

